Lazio and Sassuolo target Bajrami from Empoli

Empoli attacking midfielder Nedim Bajrami has been linked with a move to either Lazio or Sassuolo in the summer.

The 23-year-old has been one of the Tuscan club’s best players in their return to Serie A this season, playing 31 league games so far, scoring six goals, and supplying five assists.

Tuttosport reports that Sassuolo are keen on signing the Albanian international but Lazio intend to provide a better offer to Empoli.

Azzurri president Fabrizio Corsi wants more than €10 million for Bajrami, which Biancocelesti sporting director Igli Tare is prepared to offer, and a deal could be accepted even without the inclusion of bonus payments.

Lazio see Bajrami as a player that would fit into the plans of Coach Maurizio Sarri, who will likely use the Albanian in midfield and he could also play him behind the strikers if a change in formation was to be considered.

Bajrami has been with Empoli since 2019, scoring 21 goals in 103 competitive matches.