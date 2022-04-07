Lazio coach Sarri has termination clause in contract but must pay penalty fee to leave

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri can walk away from the Aquile after a single season, but would be required to pay a termination fee.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the former Chelsea and Juventus tactician has the option to break away from the capital club a year in advance of the end of his contract, provided he informs the club before May and pays a penalty for leaving early.

Sarri has endured a mixed debut season at the Stadio Olimpico, whilst his relationship with president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Igli Tare has been called into question after an underwhelming January transfer window.

The coach met with Lotito on Wednesday to plan for the summer transfer window, but to also discuss his future at the club beyond the end of the season.

Whilst the talks were thought to have been productive and could result in a longer contract, it remains to be seen if Sarri will opt to stay with the Biancoceleste.