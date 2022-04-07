Lazio face obstacles in Romagnoli pursuit

AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli is expected to leave the Rossoneri at the end of the season but a few details regarding a potential transfer to Lazio need to be sorted out.

The 27-year-old has battled with injuries and COVID-19 in 2021/22, and the continued progress of Fikayo Tomori has also meant that his place in the starting line-up is in further jeopardy.

According to Calciomercato, Romagnoli is not going to sign a contract renewal with AC Milan, and he will likely sign for Lazio, the team he supported in his youth.

However, there are still some fine details that need to be sorted out such as the commission his agent Mino Raiola will get and the bonus the defender will get for signing with the Biancocelesti.

Romagnoli joined AC Milan from Roma in the summer of 2015, and he has played 246 competitive matches for the Rossoneri, scoring 10 goals in that time.