Lethal Lautaro fires Inter past Milan and into Coppa Italia final

Inter ran riot in their Derby della Madonnina meeting with AC Milan on Tuesday night, putting three goals past the Rossoneri without response to book their place in the Coppa Italia final.

With both Milanese sides going up against one another in the Serie A title race, there was a lot of excitement surrounding Tuesday night’s semi-final second leg, particularly with the first leg having ended goalless.

But Inter were ruthless on the night, and they wasted no time in getting themselves in front as Lautaro Martinez showed just what kind of mood he was in, emphatically sweeping home a volleyed attempt from the edge of the Milan box inside four minutes.

The Argentine forward went on to terrorise Fikayo Tomori and the rest of the Rossoneri’s backline, forcing them to commit fouls to stop him from adding to his tally.

Lautaro did, though, get his second goal before half time arrived. Fellow Argentine Joaquin Correa had the ball in a pocket of space and spotted his compatriot’s run, slipping Lautaro through to dink a perfect finish over the onrushing Mike Maignan.

There was a feeling from then that Milan would be unable to find a way back, and that might just have a big say on where the Serie A title ends up, too. Milan never really showed much that had the Italian champions worried, and Olivier Giroud was left lacking in attack.

To complete a perfect night, January signing Robin Gosens added Inter’s third shortly after coming off the bench to replace Ivan Perisic, who himself had been excellent. The ex-Atalanta wing-back arrived at the back post to finish Marcelo Brozovic’s centre off with less than 10 minutes of the 90 to play.

Inter now await either Juventus or Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia final, with the Old Lady having a 1-0 lead from the first leg to take into their meeting in Turin on Wednesday.