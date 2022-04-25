Lippi: Inter have the edge over AC Milan in Serie A’s title race

Former Juventus and Italy coach Marcello Lippi is tipping AC Milan and Inter to battle it out for Serie A title in the remaining rounds of the 2021/22 season.

The Rossoneri have 74 points after 34 matches while the Nerazzurri are two points behind and have a game hand. However, both sides now have a significant advantage of Napoli, who are third and suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Empoli on Sunday afternoon.

“A surprising championship both at the top and at the bottom,” Lippi said on Radio Anch’io Sport.

“The fight at the top is exciting with the two Milanese sides. Two strong teams with excellent players, everything is still in doubt. A slight advantage for Inter given the catch-up game to play.”

Lippi coached Italy to victory at the 2006 World Cup and although the Azzurri have failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, the 74-year-old is still optimistic about the future of the Nazionale.

“The European Championship victory was very important,” he said.

“I do not agree with any of what has been said so far after missing the World Cup. There aren’t a lot of players right now, but we have the qualities.

“Unfortunately we are out of the World Cup for the second time, but we are confident for the future.”