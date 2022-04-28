Mourinho: The Europa Conference League is Roma’s competition

Roma coach Jose Mourinho wants his team to win the Europa Conference League while taking a swipe at Leicester City, who had dropped down from the Europa League.

The Giallorossi travel to England to face the Foxes in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday evening and the Portuguese tactician wants to take this opportunity to qualify for the Europa League in 2022/23.

“The truth is that tomorrow we play match number 13 in the Conference League, we are in a key moment against a team that is not from this competition,” Mourinho said in his press conference.

“It’s not their competition, but our competition, we paid the price in Serie A and we deserve to keep going.

“We have two chances to play the Europa League next year: one by winning this competition and the other is by finishing sixth in the league.

“We may not even reach this goal and this puts you in doubt about the league matches. Leicester, for example, does not have this problem because they are tenth in the league and will never reach the Europa League from there.”