Mourinho wants Manchester United’s Matic at Roma

Nemanja Matic will be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season and Roma coach Jose Mourinho wants to bring the Serbian midfielder to the Italian capital.

The 33-year-old will be leaving the Red Devils after five seasons as his contract expires at the end of June.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Roma are already preparing a contract for Matic to sign and Mourinho approves of the transfer. The Serbian has played under the Portuguese tactician in the English Premier League with Chelsea as well as Manchester United.

Mourinho is eager for more reinforcements in the Giallorossi midfield. Roma have already brought in Sergio Oliveira from FC Porto in January but it is possible that French midfielder Jordan Veretout and Italian attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo could be sold at the end of the campaign.

Matic has played 185 competitive matches and scored four goals for Manchester United since his arrival in 2017. Prior to joining the Red Devils, he had two spells at Chelsea and won two league titles.