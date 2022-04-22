Mourinho wants Roma to extend Mkhitaryan’s contract

Jose Mourinho has made it clear to Roma that extending the contract of midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a top priority over the coming weeks.

According to Tuttosport, the Giallorossi coach has identified the former Armenia international as a key cog in his plans going forward and is determined not to lose him on a free transfer this summer.

Mkhitaryan is approaching the end of the contract he signed at the Stadio Olimpico upon joining from Arsenal in 2020, following a season on loan at the club, and Roma are working to extend his deal.

Whilst the midfielder is reported to be patient and in no hurry to reach an agreement, Mourinho is keen for the matter to be resolved as quickly as possible and is pushing the club to finalise a deal for Mkhitaryan.

The 33-year-old is expected to be offered a two-year contract that would see his overall salary reduced.