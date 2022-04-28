Napoli search for Osimhen replacement amid Premier League interest

Napoli are already looking for a potential replacement for star striker Victor Osimhen as clubs from the English Premier League are keeping an eye on the Nigerian international.

Despite battling with injuries throughout his time at the Partenopei so far, the 23-year-old has scored 26 goals in 58 competitive matches since his arrival in Naples in September 2020 and he has often impressed fans and the media alike with his pace, strength, and ball control.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen has been linked with Manchester United, Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur.

As a replacement, Napoli are looking at 20-year-old Albanian international Armando Broja, who is owned by Chelsea, but currently on loan at Southampton.

Broja has scored six goals in 29 Premier League matches for the Saints so far this season and he has scored three times in 12 games for Albania.

Il Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Napoli want at least €100 million for Osimhen.