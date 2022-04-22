Napoli target Lazio star

Napoli are set to plot an ambitious move for Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto this summer as they seek to strengthen for a Scudetto push.

According to La Repubblica, the Partenopei are keen on bringing the Spaniard south and are ready to make an approach to Lazio, who could be tempted to cash in.

Luis Alberto struggled to adapt to Aquile coach Maurizio Sarri’s methods initially, and there is a suggestion that Lazio may look to offload him in order to raise funds to provide players more suited to their style.

The capital club are determined to hold out for at least €30 million for the former Liverpool player, and Napoli may seek to bring the cost down by offering striker Andrea Petagna in exchange.

Petagna has struggled to establish himself at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, but any move to Lazio would likely see him act as back-up to Ciro Immobile.