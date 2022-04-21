Paratici wants to lure Torino duo to Tottenham

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici is planning to make offers to Torino for centre-back Gleison Bremer and wing-back Wilfried Singo.

Paratici and Spurs coach Antonio Conte are looking to Serie A for reinforcements in the summer, and now the Tottenham director is preparing an offer that will persuade Granata president Urbano Cairo to sell two of his best performers in 2021/22.

According to Tuttosport, Tottenham are planning to offer €50 million for both Bremer and Singo. Although Bremer has agreed to terms with Inter, the Nerazzurri have not found an agreement with Torino and that allows other clubs the opportunity to provide their offers to the Granata.

Bremer has played 30 matches in Serie A so far this season, scoring three goals and supplying an assist. Meanwhile, Singo has featured in 31 league games, found the back of the net three times, and provided four assists.

Paratici was appointed Managing Director of Football at Tottenham in June 2021.