Serie A Femminile: Gap narrows between Napoli & Fiorentina whilst Empoli secure survival

The main focus was at the bottom of Serie A Femminile this week as Fiorentina and Napoli’s fight for survival took another interesting turn.

Juventus and Roma also consolidated their place as the two best teams in the division this season with wins over sides near the bottom of the league.

Napoli gain ground on Fiorentina

Only the final day of the season will tell us whether Napoli’s 0-0 draw away at Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon was a great point or two points too few.

It is certainly a game that they had every right to lose given the attacking talent on show at the Stadio Enzo Ricci. The Azzurre are currently occupying the final relegation spot and they need to find a way to swap places with Fiorentina ahead of them.

Given Sassuolo were in a title race for much of the season, a point away from home is no bad result. In their current situation though, it may just not be enough. Seeing as Napoli had a number of very presentable chances, they could live to regret this result.

FT: 0-0 #SassuoloNapoli Fascinating game, not quite sure how that’s ended without a goal. Sassuolo frustrated at the end, and they should’ve won. A point for Napoli isn’t moving them out of the drop zone, but that’s a boost ahead of the last two games. They’re alive. — Conor Clancy (@ConJClancy) April 24, 2022

They’re now up to 16 points and they have closed the gap to Fiorentina to just two points after La Viola lost 3-2 at home to Roma in very dramatic fashion.

The Giallorosse twice took the lead but were pegged back by a resilient-looking Fiorentina side led by Daniela Sabatino. With two minutes left though, Sophie Haug headed in the winning goal and left Fiorentina with a lot to do.

Pomigliano are actually still in the relegation fight mathematically as they are only four points ahead of Napoli. It would be a big surprise if they found themselves back in Serie B at the first time of asking as they have shown enough quality to get something from their final two games.

They were beaten 6-2 by AC Milan this weekend which means the Rossoneri have a decent grip on third place, even if it’s not what they will have been aiming for at the start of the season. Pomgliano’s day was brightened by a wonderful strike from Giusy Moraca.

Empoli were heavily implicated in this relegation battle a few weeks ago but they actually secured their Serie A status this weekend by beating Sampdoria 3-1 away from home.

In terms of the remaining fixtures in this relegation battle, Pomigliano have it all in their hands as they face Fiorentina and then Napoli. The Azzurre’s other game is away at Empoli and Fiorentina’s is at home to Empoli.

Juventus are one step away

The Bianconere handed out another beating this weekend as they put five past Lazio. The Biancoceleste had actually managed to get to half time at 1-1 thanks to an equaliser from Noemi Visentin.

Second-half strikes from Arianna Caruso, Sofie Junge and Andrea Staskova meant that the game ended 5-1 to the reigning champions.



Sitting five points clear of Roma, Joe Montemurro can win his first Serie A Femminile title if his side can beat Sassuolo in two weeks’ time. Of course, if Roma drop points at home to Sampdoria then Juventus will be champions regardless of their own result.

Whilst it is not necessarily a great advert for the league that Juventus are about to win their fifth title in a row, they were pushed by Sassuolo for much of the campaign. When the Neroverde fell away, Roma’s form meant that Juve have not been able to take it easy.

It’s likely that there will only be a five-point gap between Juventus and Roma come the end of the season and providing both teams have a good summer, they both look capable of making a splash in next season’s Champions League.

Serie A Femminile Round 20 results:

Hellas Verona 0-4 Inter

Fiorentina 2-3 Roma

Sampdoria 1-3 Empoli

Lazio 1-5 Juventus

Milan 6-2 Pomigliano

Sassuolo 0-0 Napoli