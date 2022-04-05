Serie A Player of the Week | Round 31

Beto scored a hat-trick for Udinese in their 5-1 victory against Cagliari and he has been selected as the Player of the Week for Round 31 of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

The Zebrette were trailing early when Joao Pedro opened the scoring for Cagliari but Rodrigo Becao equalized for the Zebrette and then Beto went rampant.

His first goal came in the first half with a finish from close range, his second came after the break when he finished off a counter-attacking move, and he completed his hat-trick as well as scored the fifth for his team with a free header at the back post. Nahuel Molina had scored the fourth for Udinese before the Portuguese forward sealed the win.

Beto now has 11 goals from 27 Serie A appearances for the season and Udinese are now equal 13th with Empoli in the league table with 33 points albeit with two games in hand.