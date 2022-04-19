Serie A Player of the Week | Round 32

Ciro Immobile leapfrogged Dusan Vlahovic in the race to become Capocannoniere and was named Serie A Player of the Week for Round 32.

Lazio defeated relegation threatened Genoa 4-1 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon, with the Italian international grabbing himself a hat-trick.

The 32-year-old was at his clinical best in first half injury time to double the Biancocelesti’s lead, finishing a low Manuel Lazzari cross, and made it 3-0 on 63 minutes.

Immobile then completed his treble by dispossessing a Genoa defender on the edge of the box, wriggling into the area and curling the ball around a helpless goalkeeper.