Serie A Player of the Week | Round 33

Cagliari edged closer to Serie A survival on Saturday afternoon, as Alessandro Deiola was named Player of the Week for Round 33.

In a close contest at the Sardegna Arena, the Sardini overcame Sassuolo 1-0 with a solitary goal from the Italian midfielder.

The 26-year-old stabbed home a Razvan Marin cross to the back post minutes before half time, giving coach Walter Mazzarri the chance to test the defensive resolve of his players.

Victory leaves Cagliari six points clear of 18th placed Venezia, although the Lagunari have played one game less than their relegation rivals.