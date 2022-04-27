Serie A Player of the Week | Round 34

Striker Andrea Pinamonti’s quick fire brace all but ended Napoli’s Scudetto hopes and won him the Serie A Player of the Week award for Round 34.

The Partenopei had been leading Empoli by two goals as they chased league leaders Inter, but suffered an embarrassing 3-2 defeat at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday afternoon.

However, with just seven minutes of normal time remaining, the 22-year-old Nerazzurri loanee chased down Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret and deflected his attempted clearance into the net to equalise.

Moments later, though, Pinamonti sent the home fans wild, as he slid in at the back post to convert a deep cross for the winning goal.