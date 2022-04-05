Serie A Team of the Week | Round 31

AC Milan hold on to top spot in Serie A with a 0-0 draw against Bologna while Napoli are one point behind after a 3-1 win away to Atalanta.

Inter defeated Juventus 1-0 away, Roma won by the same score away to Sampdoria, and Lazio defeated Sassuolo 2-1.

Elsewhere, Udinese smashed Cagliari 5-1 while Fiorentina and Spezia earned 1-0 home victories against Empoli and Venezia respectively.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 31 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Lukasz Skorpuski – Bologna (3 Team of the Week appearances)

The Felsinei goalkeeper produced a number of quality saves as his team secured an impressive point away to AC Milan.

Manuel Lazzari – Lazio

His pace was devastating on the right flank and he opened the scoring for the Biancocelesti with his non-preferred left foot.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (5 apps)

The Slovakian centre-back had an excellent game against Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, keeping the often prolific Serbian scoreless.

Martin Erlic – Spezia (2 apps)

In a vital win for the Aquilotti, the Croatian defender ensured that the Venezia attack had a difficult afternoon in Liguria.

Nahuel Molina – Udinese (2 apps)

It was an energetic performance from the Argentine on the right flank and he scored Udinese’s fourth goal against Cagliari with an outrageous lob.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (4 apps)

Played an important part in the construction of play for the Biancocelesti and he scored their second goal against Sassuolo.

Stanislav Lobotka – Napoli (3 apps)

The Slovakian midfielder played an important role in the win against Atalanta, winning the ball back for the Partenopei as well as distributing the ball regularly.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (4 apps)

Made an important contribution with his involvement in two goals against Atalanta. He converted the penalty to give the Partenopei the lead and he assisted for Matteo Politano from a set-piece routine.

Nicolas Gonzalez – Fiorentina (4 apps)

The Argentine impressed with his direct running on the wings and he found the back of the net with a header.

Beto – Udinese (2 apps)

The Portuguese forward has been a revelation for the Zebrette this season and he scored a hat-trick in their emphatic win against Cagliari.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma

Provided a lot of creative spark for the Giallorossi and he also scored the winner against Sampdoria.