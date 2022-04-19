SERIE A TEAM OF THE WEEK | ROUND 32

A 2-0 win over Hellas Verona allowed Inter to inch closer to the Scudetto, as rivals AC Milan drew 0-0 with Torino and Napoli lost at home 3-2 against Fiorentina.
After losing to the Nerazzurri last weekend, Juventus strengthened their grip on a Champions League qualification place with a 2-1 win at Cagliari, but Atalanta fell further away from European football premier competition. Losing by the same scoreline versus Sassuolo.
At the other end of the table, Genoa suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Lazio and Venezia conceded a last-minute goal to Udinese, that pushes them towards the relegation trapdoor.
Here is the Team of the Week for Round 32 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!
Rui Patricio – Roma
The Portuguese custodian made several important saves that allowed the Giallorossi to mount a late comeback win.
Matthjis de Ligt – Juventus
Growing in confidence and stature at the heart of the Old Lady’s defence and popped up with a crucial equaliser on the stroke of half time.
Bremer – Torino
With clubs across Serie A considering a move for the Brazilian, a resolute display against title challenging AC Milan will have only added to his value should he leave the Granata.
Cristiano Biraghi – Fiorentina
Provided the assist for Gonzalez, that set the Viola on the road to victory, and limited the threat of Matteo Politano and Hirving Lozano down his wing.
Ivan Perisic – Inter
The Croatian’s assists could be as important as his experience, as the Nerazzurri fight to retain the Scudetto.
Nico Gonzalez – Fiorentina
Opened the scoring in Naples and continues an impressive first campaign in Serie A.
Tommaso Pobega – Torino
The 22-year-old put in a mature display at the Stadio Olimpico and disrupted the title challenge of parent club Milan.
Hamad Traore – Sassuolo
A double from the talented attacker condemned Atalanta to defeat at the Mapei Stadium, as he becomes an increasingly important player for the Neroverdi.
Marko Arnautovic – Bologna
The former Inter striker has had a relatively quiet return to Serie A, but a brace that secured all three points on Monday night will ensure he takes the headlines.
Ciro Immobile – Lazio
A hat-trick against Genoa is helping the Italian striker forget his World Cup qualification heartache and move him closer to another Capocannoniere crown.
Victor Osimhen – Napoli
The Partenopei may have lost to Fiorentina, but a goal and an assist from the Nigerian highlighted how important he will be to them sustaining a title challenge.