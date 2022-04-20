Serie A Team of the Week | Round 33

AC Milan remain on top of Serie A with a 2-0 win at home to Genoa while Inter are just two points behind after a 3-1 win away to Spezia.

Atalanta lost 2-1 at home to Hellas Verona, Lazio drew 1-1 with Torino, and Fiorentina just needed one goal to beat Venezia.

Elsewhere, Cagliari beat Sassuolo 1-0 and Udinese won 4-1 against Empoli.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 33 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Mike Maignan – AC Milan

Wasn’t tested often but he was alert when he needed to be and kept a clean sheet.

Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan

Played at right-back in place of Davide Calabria and he assisted in the first goal for the Rossoneri against Genoa.

Federico Ceccherini – Hellas Verona

Contained the Atalanta attacking threat and he was the unlikely scorer of the opening goal of the game.

Ricardo Rodriguez – Torino

Marked Lazio winger Felipe Anderson out of the game and his corner was headed into the net by Pietro Pellegri to give the Granata the lead.

Lucas Torreira – Fiorentina

The Uruguayan midfielder had a successful passing rate of 97 percent and he scored the winner against Venezia.

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter

Controlled the midfield for the Nerazzurri and scored the first goal of the game with a splendid strike.

Alessandro Deiola – Cagliari

Ran tirelessly in midfield and he scored the only goal against Sassuolo just before half-time.

Ivan Perisic – Inter

Provided an energetic performance on the left flank and he supplied the assist for Lautaro Martinez to score the second Nerazzurri goal against Spezia.

Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese

The Spaniard was in inspirational form for the Zebrette. Scored the second goal for his team and he assisted in the third Friulani goal for Ignacio Pussetto.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter

Came off the bench on the hour and sealed the win for the Nerazzurri. He scored the second for Inter and then he assisted for Alexis Sanchez.

Rafael Leao – AC Milan

Opened the scoring against Genoa after running onto Pierre Kalulu’s cross and he often troubled the Genoa defence with his pace.