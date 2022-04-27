Serie A Team of the Week | Round 34

AC Milan won 2-1 against Lazio while Inter defeated Roma 3-1.

Atalanta won 3-1 away to Venezia, Empoli earned a surprising 3-2 victory against Napoli, and Torino defeated Spezia 2-1.

Elsewhere, Salernitana defeated Fiorentina 2-1, Genoa won 1-0 against Cagliari, and Udinese drew 2-2 away to Bologna.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 34 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Salvatore Sirigu – Genoa (2 Team of the Week appearances)

The veteran goalkeeper made a couple of key interventions and kept a clean sheet as the Grifone keep their slim hopes for survival alive.

Denzel Dumfries – Inter (4 apps)

Produced a stellar performance on the right flank for the Nerazzurri and he opened the scoring against Roma after an excellent team move.

Luca Ranieri – Salernitana

The Fiorentina-owned defender performed admirably against his parent club and the Viola attackers had a difficult time against him.

Destiny Udogie – Udinese (2 apps)

Ran tireless down the left flank and scored the Zebrette’s first goal against Bologna.

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan (6 apps)

Impressed with his distribution in midfield but his greatest contribution was clearly the winner against Lazio.

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter (4 apps)

It is was another fine performance in midfield from the Croatian and he capped his performance off with an excellent solo effort to double Inter’s lead against Roma.

Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter (6 apps)

Supplied two assists and he was involved in the build-up for the third goal in the Nerazzurri’s convincing win against the Giallorossi.

Sasa Lukic – Torino (2 apps)

The Serbian midfielder was the matchwinner for the Granata against Spezia with two goals.

Andrea Pinamonti – Empoli (2 apps)

Squandered a chance to give the Tuscans the lead early on but he more than made up for it with a late brace in the shock victory against Napoli.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta (2 apps)

The Colombian was involved in the build-up for the first two Atalanta goals and then he sealed the win with his team’s third goal of the game against Venezia.

Olivier Giroud – AC Milan (4 apps)

When the Rossoneri were trailing, the experienced Frenchman scored the equaliser against Lazio to turn the game around for his team.