Torino captain linked with West Ham and Atletico Madrid

Andrea Belotti is expected to leave Torino once his contract expires at the end of the season and his footballing future could be outside of Italy as West Ham United and Atletico Madrid are both interested in the Granata captain.

The 28-year-old has scored 110 goals in 247 competitive matches for the Torinese club since joining from Palermo in 2015 and he is unlikely to sign a new deal with Il Toro.

According to Tuttosport, Belotti’s future could be away from the Italian Peninsula and the clubs interested will give the Italian forward the opportunity to play European football next season.

English club West Ham United are in the semi-finals of the Europa League and winning that tournament will allow them to participate in the Champions League in 2022/23.

If not, they are still in the position to qualify for either the Europa League or Conference League based on their finish in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are fourth in La Liga and they are in the Champions League spots.

Belotti has scored five goals in 18 Serie A appearances so far this season.