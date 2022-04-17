Udogie discusses Napoli, Atalanta, Juventus interest: I grew up as an AC Milan fan because of Ronaldinho

Promising Italian full-back Destiny Udogie, who has attracted attention from Atalanta, Juventus, and Napoli, has admitted that he grew up supporting AC Milan, due to his admiration of Ronaldinho.

Udogie has impressed with Udinese this season, since joining from Hellas Verona last summer. Now, he’s being tipped to join one of Italy’s bigger clubs, and many of those in the European places are considering his signing.

“I am at Udinese and I want to do my best for this club. But in the future, I don’t know. The Champions League is a big dream and I hope to reach it,” Udogie told The Italian Football Podcast, asked about his future.

“Interest from Napoli, Atalanta & Juventus? You feel good hearing this interest because you know you are doing well. But I am focused on Udinese so I don’t listen too much on these voices.

“I grew up watching Milan. I was a very big fan. Ronaldinho was my favourite player. I started watching them for him, for his skills, the way he played, so easy. I loved watching him. It made me enjoy the game.

“It was a great feeling scoring against Milan this year, at a big stadium, with such a big history in San Siro. It felt great.”

As far as international football is concerned, Udogie dreams of representing the Azzurri one day, having been born in Italy. Of Nigerian descent, he could also qualify to play for the Super Eagles.

“I was born in Italy so I feel more Italian,” Udogie said. “I grew up playing with all the Italy youth teams so I want to continue playing with Italy, I hope to reach the first and win as many things as possible.

“Yes it is an ambition to play at Euro 2024 for Italy. I have to give my best every game to show Roberto Mancini my quality. It is a big ambition that I hope to reach.

“Serie A needs to give more opportunities to young players. They need to allow them to show their qualities and enjoy the game. I hope it changes soon. We are one of the worst leagues in the world when giving opportunities to young players. This needs to change a little.”