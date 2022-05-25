AC Milan confirm Ibrahimovic surgery, out for 7-8 months

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone knee surgery and has been ruled out of action with AC Milan for up to eight months.

Ibrahimovic’s 2021/22 season had been interrupted by injuries, but the Swede managed to make 23 Serie A appearances for Milan and scored eight goals to help the Rossoneri to win their first Scudetto since 2010/11.

“AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic underwent surgery on his left knee today by Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, in the presence of club medical director Stefano Mazzoni, at the Hopital Jean Mermoz in Lyon,” read a statement issued by AC Milan on Wednesday.

“The arthroscopy had been planned for some time to definitively resolve the instability of the joint through reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, with lateral reinforcement and meniscal repair.

“The operation was perfectly successful and the prognosis is estimated at 7-8 months.”