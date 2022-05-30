AC Milan consider signing Enzo Fernandez from River Plate

River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez has attracted the interest of AC Milan but Juventus could also make a bid for the Argentine.

The 21-year-old has made 21 competitive appearances for the Argentinian giants in 2022 and he has reportedly agreed to join the Rossoneri in the summer.

Tuttosport reports that AC Milan have offered River Plate €13 million plus bonuses for Fernandez but Los Millonarios have his buyout clause set at €18m.

Another cause for concern is that the sale of AC Milan has not been completed, which could potentially delay the transfer. If this scenario occurs, this would allow Juventus to swoop in and lure the Argentinian midfielder to Turin instead.

AC Milan are looking to make reinforcements after an early elimination from the Champions League in 2021/22 while Juventus want to make improvements to their own squad after failing to win a trophy for the first time in 11 years.

Fernandez made two appearances for the Argentina Under-20 team in 2019 and he has been selected previously for the senior squad. However, he is yet to play a match for the Albiceleste under coach Lionel Scaloni.