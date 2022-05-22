AC Milan win Serie A title

AC Milan beat Sassuolo 3-0 at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday to clinch their first Serie A title since 2011.

The Rossoneri needed a point to win the Scudetto but they were 3-0 up at half-time with goals from Olivier Giroud and Franck Kessie.

Milan made a brilliant start to the game and were putting Sassuolo under serious pressure. It paid off in the 17th minute when Giroud swept in after Rafael Leao worked his way into the box down the left-hand side.

After 32 minutes it was almost a case of copy and paste. Leao won the ball on the left and played it into the box where Giroud was waiting to sweep it home.

Leao then registered his third assist as he got the ball on the right, charged forward and pulled it back for Kessie who expertly finished to make it 3-0 at half-time.

The Rossoneri finish the season on 86 points, two more than Inter who played their part by beating Sampdoria 3-0 on the final day.

Milan went to the top of the Serie A table after they beat Napoli 1-0 on March 6. From there, Stefano Pioli’s side won eight games and drew the other two.

This is their 19th Serie A title which draws them level with city rivals Inter. It is their first trophy since the 2016 Supercoppa Italiana where they beat Juventus on penalties.

Milan will face Coppa Italia winners Inter in the Supercoppa Italiana next season.