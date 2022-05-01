AC Milan player ratings against Fiorentina: Rock-solid Tomori provides the foundations

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – AC Milan took all the three points against Fiorentina through Rafa Leao’s late goal on Sunday but, once again, they have to thank their rock-solid defence and Fikayo Tomori for keeping the game in the balance until the end.

Despite their difficulties in front of goal, Mike Maignan and Tomori cancelled out almost every Viola threat, making it hard for the visitors to keep the ball in their opponents’ half and therefore helping Milan’s growing pressure.

MILAN PLAYER RATINGS AGAINST FIORENTINA

Maignan 6.5; Calabria 6.5, Kalulu 6, Tomori 7, Hernandez 6.5; Tonali 6, Kessié 6 (79′ Bennacer 6); Messias 5 (56′ Rebic 6), Diaz 5.5 (56′ Krunic 6), Leao 6.5; Giroud 5.5 (67′ Ibrahimovic 6).

MILAN PLAYER OF THE MATCH – FIKAYO TOMORI

If Milan had more than 80 minutes to find the opener against Fiorentina, credits go to their four-man backline and notably Fikayo Tomori, who handled the likes of Artur Cabral and Nico Gonzalez.

The former Chelsea defender proved impossible to outspeed and won an impressive number of duels, preventing the Viola from keeping possession in the final third of the pitch and discouraging their offensive players from going one on one against him.