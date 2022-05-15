AC Milan player ratings vs Atalanta: Leao takes responsibility

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan): When AC Milan needed someone to step up on Sunday evening, Rafael Leao was the man who did just that to open the scoring in their 2-0 win over Atalanta, sending them within a point of the Serie A title.

Leao got the first before Theo Hernandez’s spectacular solo effort put the result beyond any doubt. Milan can now be crowned champions if Inter fail to win at Cagliari on Sunday night.

AC Milan moved within a point of the Scudetto with a win over Atalanta this evening, and we had @ConJClancy at a rocking San Siro for #FIFattheGames.#MilanAtalanta #SerieA pic.twitter.com/nZC5rjfoLs — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) May 15, 2022

AC Milan player ratings vs Atalanta



Maignan 6.5; Calabria 6 (79′ Florenzi n/r), Kalulu 7, Tomori 7.5, Hernandez 7; Kessie 6.5, Tonali 6 (63′ Bennacer 6); Saelemaekers 5 (54′ Messias 6), Krunic 6.5 (79′ Bakayoko n/r), Leao 7.5; Giroud 5 (54′ Rebic 5.5).

Player of the Match – Rafael Leao

His goal allowed the Rossoneri to start imagining their celebrations at the Mapei Stadium in the final round of the season, and he had been consistently threatening prior to opening the scoring. He was the only one looking to force something early on, even if his long-range attempts were the source of frustration for some in attendance at the San Siro.

The goal was exactly what his performance deserved. Not only on Sunday, but throughout this likely title-winning season for Milan.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.