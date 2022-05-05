AC Milan schedule meeting with Ibrahimovic

AC Milan are ready to sit with striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to discuss his future at the club, as he approaches the end of his contract.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are open to offering the forward a new deal to extend his second stint at the club, but will discuss all matters in June after the conclusion of the season.

Ibrahimovic, who is set to turn 41 in October, has struggled with injuries this term but has contributed eight goals in 21 Serie A appearances, as Milan push to maintain their position in top spot and win a first Scudetto since 2011.

The former Juventus, Inter, and Manchester United striker is set to see his contract expire on 30 June and recently discussed his desire to become an agent, but it is felt that he will consider another season at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza before deciding on retirement.

Ibrahimovic has scored 36 goals in 72 appearances since joining Milan in 2019, whilst his first spell, between 2010 and 2012, yielded 56 goals in 85 games.