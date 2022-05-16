Adani: Juventus have to change their approach to young players

Former Brescia and Inter defender Daniele Adani believes that the conservative approach at Juventus under coach Massimiliano Allegri is detrimental for young footballers as well as proven footballers.

The television pundit praised Nicolo Fagioli, a midfielder the Bianconeri owns and inspired Cremonese to Serie A promotion while on loan, but he is concerned that Allegri’s tactics would severely hinder the 21-year-old’s development.

“Fagioli is an excellent player and he must return to the Juve squad,” Adani said on RAI 2.

“Without going into the problems on a technical and tactical level, there are players that were champions elsewhere and here they do not adapt, let alone a youngster.

“If you don’t go into the problem, which is a better style of play, also the champions seem inadequate.

“Juve must change their mentality. I cannot find a team technically like Juve that does not take a shot on goal for 50 minutes.

“It is useless to talk about youngsters if you don’t change your style on the pitch.”