Atalanta target Hellas Verona midfielder Barak

Atalanta are reportedly searching for creative midfielders in the summer and they have identified Antonin Barak from Hellas Verona as someone who can improve their squad.

With Aleksei Miranchuk finding it difficult to establish himself in Bergamo, Ruslan Malinkovskyi having some fitness issues in the second half of the season, and Josip Ilicic taking time off due to non-football-related matters, La Dea are looking for a player who is capable of providing a link between the midfield and attack.

According to L’Arena, Hellas Verona president Maurizio Setti wants at least €20 million for Barak, who is contracted to the Veronese club until June 2024.

The Czech international has had a fabulous season for Hellas Verona so far, scoring 11 goals and supplying four assists in 28 Serie A matches in 2021/22.

Barak has been in Italy since 2017, when Udinese signed him from Slavia Prague. Prior to joining Verona, the 27-year-old had spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Lecce.