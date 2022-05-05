Borussia Dortmund join chase for Juventus star Dybala

Borussia Dortmund have made a formal proposal to Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, hoping to lure him to the Bundesliga this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the German club have become the first team to submit a concrete offer to the Argentina international, who is due to leave Juventus when his contract expires at the end of the season.

It is reported that Dortmund have given Dybala a written proposal outlining his role within the team and a desire to build around him, particularly with star striker Erling Haaland expected to leave, as well as financial details.

However, the €4.5 million per season wages being offered are thought to be below Dybala’s expectations, whilst he is in no rush to commit to a new project until the end of the campaign.

Indeed, the former Palermo attacker is thought to be delaying any decision until after the Coppa Italia Final, whilst also focusing on securing a top four place with Juventus.