Cagliari goalkeeper Cragno among candidates to join Fiorentina

Fiorentina are looking to sell Bartlomiej Dragowski and Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno is one of the options to replace the Pole in the summer.

The 24-year-old has struggled to regain form and fitness throughout the 2021/22 campaign while reserve goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano has produced some poor performances in recent games.

According to firenzeviola.it, Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is the primary target for Fiorentina as he is considered to be the cheapest of their preferred targets.

Cragno is another option for the Gigliati and he is perhaps the most experienced choice, having played for Cagliari since 2014 excluding loan spells at Virtus Lanciano and Benevento, and he has been capped twice for Italy.

Fiorentina are also looking at 21-year-old Marco Carnesecchi, who is owned by Atalanta. Carnesecchi is currently on loan with Serie B club Cremonese and he starts in goal for the Italy Under-21 team.

Dragowski and Terracciano are both contracted to Fiorentina until June 2023.