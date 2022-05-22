Cagliari relegated to Serie B, Salernitana survive

Salernitana clung onto their Serie A status on the final day of the 2021/22 season despite falling to a 4-0 hammering at home to Udinese. Cagliari‘s failure to win away at Venezia meant that the Campania side remained outside of the bottom three and the Sardinians fall into Serie B.

Davide Nicola’s side came into the final set of matches as the favourites to avoid the drop, but they fell to pieces at home against Udinese and were 3-0 down by half time, while the Zebrette also had a penalty saved. The Friulani added a fourth in the second half.

That meant that Cagliari knew they just had to beat already-relegated Venezia to survive, but the Rossoblu were unable to get the better of the Arancioneroverde in a low-quality affair at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo.

Cagliari, Venzeia, and Genoa are now known to be the three clubs relegated from Serie A this season. Lecce and Cremonese have already been promoted, with Pisa to face Monza in the playoff final for the third and last promotion place.