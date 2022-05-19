Chelsea hope to move ahead of Lazio in race for AC Milan defender

Chelsea have sounded out AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli for a free transfer this summer, despite strong interest from Lazio.

According to Mundo Deportivo, representatives of the Premier League club approached Romagnoli’s agent to begin preliminary discussions, as they seek to take advantage of his expiring contract with Milan and bring him in for free.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are set to lose defender Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid next season, whilst Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are also out of contract, making a new centre-back a priority.

However, it is reported that Romagnoli held positive discussions with boyhood club Lazio on Wednesday as the Aquile attempt to bring the Rome-native back to the city, whilst he has also been approached by Barcelona.

Romagnoli joined Milan from Roma in 2015 and has made 246 appearances for the Diavolo.