Chelsea midfielder appears on Lazio’s radar

Lazio are hoping to strike a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but the cost of such an endeavour may prove to be prohibitive.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Aquile have identified the England international as a suitable candidate to bolster their midfield, regardless of whether Luis Alberto or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are sold.

Whilst cashing in on either would help bring Loftus-Cheek in, it is not thought that a transfer is dependent on this and the former Fulham loanee is wanted by coach Maurizio Sarri, having worked with him previously at Chelsea.

The pair enjoy a good relationship and Chelsea are ready to offload him, but would not accept anything below €20 million, whilst the player himself would demand €4m per season, a figure only matched by Milinkovic-Savic and captain Ciro Immobile.

This may be beyond Lazio’s reach, but the Biancoceleste will weigh up an offer and hope to negotiate with Chelsea and Loftus-Cheek.

However, his increased playing time under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge may also hinder a deal, and he would need convincing of Lazio’s ambitions.