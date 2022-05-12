Chiellini confirms Juventus departure

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season, following defeat in the Coppa Italia Final on Wednesday.

The veteran defender announced his decision to move on in an interview with Sport MediaSet following a 4-2 defeat after extra-time to Inter, with Juventus set to end the season without a trophy.

“I’m sorry to leave on the back of a season without winning anything, after ten years of success, but it must be accepted,” the 37-year-old declared.

“We must have something prepared for the next few years. On Monday I will say celebrate with the fans at the stadium, but I hand the baton on to younger players.”

Chiellini joined Juventus from Livorno in 2004 and has gone on to amass 559 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring 36 goals.

He has enjoyed huge success in Turin, winning nine Scudetti, the Coppa Italia five times and lifting the Serie B title with the club. Chiellini also led Italy to Euro 2020 success last summer.