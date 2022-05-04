Coppa Italia Femminile: Juventus & Roma set up thrilling final after beating AC Milan & Empoli

The Coppa Italia Femminile took centre stage this weekend and victories for Juventus and Roma mean that Serie A’s top two will battle it out for glory in the final.

Juventus were involved in a goal-laden game against AC Milan that led to an 11-4 aggregate scoreline and Roma finished the job at home to Empoli.

Juventus Women & AC Milan entertain

As a competition, Juventus vs AC Milan was over before it started on Sunday. The Bianconere held a 6-1 lead from the first leg so their passage to the final was already secured.

Credit to Milan though, they came out and gave Joe Montemurro’s side something of a job to do as Lindey Thomas’ excellent lob had the Rossonere in front inside 10 minutes.

It was 2-0 to Milan just after the break after Valentina Bergamaschi broke through and slotted past the goalkeeper. That woke Juve up and Andrea Staskova got a goal gap shortly afterwards, tapping into an open goal. That made it 7-3 on aggregate but the forward still rushed to get the ball and get the game started again, somewhat menacingly.

Bergamaschi got her second of the game before the hour mark to make it 3-1 to Milan but that was when the Bianconere really started to take offence.

Staskova bagged her second and Barbara Bonansea made it 3-3 with a wonderful strike from range. Agnese Bonfantini was then brought down by Linda Tucceri who received her second yellow card. Arianna Caruso scored the penalty.

The scoring was wrapped up Lisa Boattin with less than five minutes to go and Milan were left wondering what had happened to their attempts at a comeback as they lost 5-3 on the day and 11-4 on aggregate.

Roma get the job done

Roma had more of a job to do than Juventus to reach the final as they only had a 1-0 lead from the first leg at Empoli.

Despite being threatened by relation for much of the season, Empoli’s form has improved in recent weeks and they have lifted themselves into mid-table. Roma would need to have to make sure that complacency does not set in for the second leg.

Any possible nerves were settled inside the first 25 minutes when a wonderful cross from the ever-creative Andressa Alves was neatly finished by Angelica Soffia.

? @10andressaalves ??

? @AngeSoffia ?? The goal that sent us on the way to the final of the Coppa Italia!#ASRomaWomen #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/DLGQwkTZDz — AS Roma Women ? (@ASRomaWomen) May 1, 2022

Despite a host of shots and very presentable chances, it took the Giallorosse until the 79th minute to finally get the second goal of the game and their third of the tie.

The forwards had their chances but it was the captain Elisa Bartoli who headed in from a corner and made sure that Alessandro Spugna’s side have a chance to defend the trophy that they won last season.

A battle between the best

It cannot be argued that the Coppa Italia final is going to be contested between the two best teams in Italy right now.

Juventus are of course the dominant force and have been for half a decade now. Roma meanwhile are the in-form team, as shown by the fact that they are on the longest undefeated streak of any team in Italy.

Second Coppa Italia final in a raw. Longest undefeated streak in Italy. 16 different players on the scoreboard, more than any other team in Italy. Daje Roma ??? pic.twitter.com/ZJq1wyGl3r — Camilla Spinelli (@CamillaSpinelli) April 30, 2022

Juve are about to clinch their fifth title in a row but Roma will know that they can cause Joe Montemurro’s side some serious issues in the final which will be played at SPAL’s Stadio Paolo Mazza on Sunday 22 May.

Given that the Bianconere have not strolled towards the title this season in the same way they have in recent years, it would be a serious statement of intent if Roma could defend their Coppa Italia crown and take that form into the first professional Serie A Femminile season.

When you factor in the quality players at Sassuolo and AC Milan, the chances of a serious title race should be higher than ever next season.