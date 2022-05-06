Criscito makes amends, scoring last-gasp Genoa winner over Juventus

The twists just keep coming in Serie A’s battle against the drop. Genoa came from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Friday night, scoring a penalty with the game’s last kick.

Domenico Criscito bagged a stoppage-time winner after Albert Gudmondsson had levelled in the 87th minute, cancelling out Paulo Dybala’s earlier strike.

The game was pretty cagey early on and Juventus had little on the line. For Genoa, though, they knew that a win was necessary after Salernitana had climbed out of the bottom three on Thursday night and onto 29 points.

Dybala scored a finely placed strike from the edge of the area to open the scoring early in the second half, but the story didn’t finish there.

Genoa looked certain to lose before Gudmondsson levelled in the 87th minute. Chances kept coming, and at both ends. The Grifone missed a huge chance of their own before Moise Kean sent a shot wide when faced with an open goal just seconds later.

The Rossoblu then went forward again and Mattia De Sciglio fouled Kelvin Yeboah for a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Having missed a crucial last-minute spot kick against Sampdoria a week earlier in Genoa’s Derby della Lanterna defeat, Criscito found himself in the very same position. This time, though, the Grifone captain scored.

There was no time for Juventus to respond, with the final whistle blowing while Criscito and the entire Marassi was celebrating.

The win moves Genoa onto 28 points, though they stay 19th. Cagliari are 18th on 28 points, with Salernitana 17th on 29. Salernitana host Cagliari on Sunday.