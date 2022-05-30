Di Biagio: Mourinho has created a tight group at Roma

Former Italy Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio praised the ability of Jose Mourinho to create a united squad in his first season as AS Roma coach.

The 50-year-old played for the Giallorossi from 1995 to 1999, and he has been impressed with the battling qualities that the current team have developed under the Portuguese tactician.

“He did well to create a team, to cement the group, also with strong choices,” Di Biagio told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“Now Roma fight in a compact way, they have learned to suffer and resist. They are a true team.”

The Giallorossi finished sixth in Serie A with 63 points and they managed to win the inaugural Conference League after defeating Dutch giants Feyenoord 1-0 in the final.

Roma’s victory in the Conference League Final against Feyenoord on Wednesday evening was the fifth European trophy that Mourinho has won as a coach.

‘The Special One’ won the 2002/03 UEFA Cup and 2003/04 Champions League with FC Porto, the 2009/10 Champions League with Inter, and 2016/17 Europa League with Manchester United.