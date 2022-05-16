Donnarumma voted best goalkeeper in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was voted the best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 despite making just 17 appearances and keeping five clean sheets.

The Italian international joined Les Parisiens from AC Milan on a free transfer and he also managed to win the first league title of his career.

“I am very happy,” Donnarumma said at the UNFP awards ceremony.

“I thank my teammates: we all had a great season. For me, however, it was not very easy, because it was my first season in Paris.

“I won my first league championship and I hope to win more.”

The 23-year-old had to alternate with Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas for a place in between the posts. However, there are reports suggesting that Donnarumma will be the first choice going forward.

“I don’t think it will go like this next year,” he said.

“I believe the club will make the right choices. We have a very good relationship with Keylor. We understood the situation, but it wasn’t easy for him either.”