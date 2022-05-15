Dybala sends farewell message to Juventus fans

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala posted a message on social media to say farewell to the Bianconeri fans and thank them for their support throughout his seven seasons with the Italian giants.

The Argentine will play his last home game with La Vecchia Signora on Monday evening against Lazio, and he is expected to join Inter or an English Premier League club in the summer.

“It is difficult to find the right words to salute you,” Dybala said on Instagram.

“There are so many years and so many emotions involved, all together. I thought we would be together even more years, but fate puts us on different paths.

“I will never forget everything you made me experience, every game, every goal. With you I grew up, I learned, I lived and I dreamed.

“It has been seven years of magic, 12 trophies, and 115 goals that no one will take away from us. Never.

“Thank you for supporting me in difficult times. Thanks to those who have accompanied me over the years: from the first to the last, from the fans to the people who work within the club, everyone, coaches and teammates, employees, and directors.

“Wearing this important jersey together with the captain’s armband has been one of the proudest moments of my life, which I hope to show to my children and grandchildren someday.

“Tomorrow will be my last match with this shirt, it’s hard to imagine, but it will be our last goodbye.

“It will not be easy, but I will enter the field with a smile and with my head held high, knowing that I have given everything for you.”