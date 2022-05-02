Fiorentina to acquire Torreira outright from Arsenal

Lucas Torreira looks set to sign a permanent deal with Fiorentina, keeping him at the Italian club until June 2026.

The Uruguayan midfielder joined the Gigliati on loan from Arsenal in August 2021 with an option to be bought outright for €15 million and the Tuscan team plan to exercise that option.

Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Fiorentina will acquire Torreira from Arsenal, with the deal expected to be completed in a matter of days, and he will sign a four-year contract with the Viola.

The former Pescara and Sampdoria midfielder had spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, but a return to Italian football has enabled the 26-year-old to regain his form.

Torreira has scored five goals and supplied one assist in 29 Serie A matches throughout the 2021/22 season so far, and he has thrived as a defensive midfielder under new Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano, helping the Florentines fight for a spot in Europe next season.