Former AC Milan coach Capello: Rafael Leao has not yet realised his potential

Fabio Capello believes that AC Milan winger Rafael Leao still has more to show despite his impressive performances this season.

The Portuguese international has scored 10 times in Serie A throughout the 2021/22 season so far including the solitary goal in the victory against Fiorentina on Sunday, but the former Rossoneri, Juventus, and England coach thinks that the 22-year-old is still capable of much more.

“He has not yet understood the potential he has,” Capello said on Sky Sport Italia. “He also makes me angry sometimes.

“If he had a bit more attention, he could be more disruptive. But if I am the coach of the opposing team and Leao is on the other side, let’s say I worry a bit.”

Leao has scored 26 goals in 112 competitive games for AC Milan since he arrived from French club Lille in 2019 and half of those goals have come in the current campaign.

Capello coached the Rossoneri twice in the 1990s, winning four Serie A titles and the 1993/94 Champions League.