Genoa relegated to Serie B whilst rivals Sampdoria survive

Genoa have been officially relegated to Serie B after a 15-year stint in Serie A. Their rivals Sampdoria have had their top-flight status secured.

The Grifone were beaten 3-0 by Napoli on Sunday afternoon which all but confirmed their relegation but it was Inter’s 3-1 win away in Cagliari that means Genoa cannot climb out of the bottom three.

They will head down to Serie B with Venezia and one of Cagliari and Salernitana whose fight will go down to the final day of the season.

Alexander Blessin’s side are the oldest professional football club in Italy having been founded in 1893. They also play a part in one of Italian football’s most revered derbies, the Derby della Lanterna.

That game will not be played in a league capacity next season because fellow Genoa-based side Sampdoria are now assured of a place in Serie A.