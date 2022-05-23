Gollini expected to leave Tottenham with Torino interested

Pierluigi Gollini will probably leave Tottenham after just one season at the North London club and Torino could be his next destination.

The former Atalanta goalkeeper was not able to break into the Spurs starting line-up due to the presence of French veteran Hugo Lloris and the 27-year-old will leave to find greater playing opportunities elsewhere.

The Athletic reports that Torino want to bring Gollini back to Italy while Tottenham plan to sign Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Foster on a free transfer to serve as a back-up to Lloris.

Spurs have secured qualification for the Champions League in 2022/23 and they will try to make reinforcements to the squad to satisfy their Italian coach Antonio Conte.

Meanwhile, Torino are looking for improvements in between the posts. Salvatore Sirigu left at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, and new coach Ivan Juric tried Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and Etrit Berisha in goal, but without great success.