Handanovic to serve as Onana mentor at Inter

Inter captain Samir Handanovic is likely to stay at the club for another two seasons and the intention is also for him to serve as a mentor to incoming goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The 37-year-old has been with the Nerazzurri since 2012 and he has not signed a new contract yet, while the Cameroonian is expected to join from Dutch giants Ajax for the 2022/23 season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Handanovic will sign either a two-year contract or a deal for one season with an option for another, and he will probably earn less than the €3.2 million that he currently receives at Inter.

The Slovenian has played 434 competitive appearances for the Nerazzurri since joining from Udinese in 2012 and he captained the Italian giants to the Serie A title in 2020/21.

Onana has been linked with Inter for some time and he will be signing on a free transfer.

The Cameroonian played a starring role for Ajax in the 2018/19 Champions League, when the giants reached the semi-finals and eliminated Juventus on the way.