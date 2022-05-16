Inter coach Inzaghi: I have won a Scudetto when I was two points behind

Simone Inzaghi is confident that his Inter team can win the Serie A title in similar circumstances to when he won it as a Lazio player.

The Nerazzurri earned a 3-1 victory against Cagliari on Sunday night just days after winning the Coppa Italia, while city rivals AC Milan defeated Atalanta 2-0 earlier in the evening, maintaining their two-point lead on top of the Serie A table.

“We needed to play a serious match,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“After the AC Milan victory it wasn’t easy and the team did very well. And it was not taken for granted after Wednesday’s fatigue.”

Inter must beat Sampdoria and hope AC Milan loses to Sassuolo if they are to win back-to-back Serie titles. However, this reminded Inzaghi of when his Lazio won the 1999/2000 title after they won 3-0 against Reggina and Juventus lost 1-0 away to Perugia.

“It will be a last day open for each goal, we have to believe in it until the end and we want to play our chances,” he said.

“I won a scudetto when I was two points behind, with Juve beaten in Perugia, so you must never give up.”