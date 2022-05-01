Inter edge Udinese to keep pressure on AC Milan

Inter claimed a 2-1 win at Udinese to go back within two points of Serie A leaders AC Milan on Sunday evening.

The Rossoneri had won 1-0 at home to Fiorentina earlier in the day, putting pressure on the champions to win in Friuli-Venezia Giulia in order to keep up with them.

Inter did just that, with Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez scoring in the first half. Ignacio Pussetto pulled one back for the Zebrette in the second, but the Nerazzurri got over the line.

With three rounds of fixtures still to play, Inter sit two points off their cross-city rivals and know that one of Hellas Verona, Atalanta, or Sassuolo will have to beat Milan if they are to have a chance at retaining their title.