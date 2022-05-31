Inter meet with Chelsea striker Lukaku’s agent to push for loan

Inter are set to meet with the agent of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as they seek to thrash out an agreement to bring him back on loan.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Nerazzurri have spotted an opportunity to secure the Belgium international just one year on from selling him in a Premier League record €115 million deal to the West London club.

With a view to reaching an agreement before the end of June to avoid additional tax costs, Inter have arranged a meeting with Lukaku’s representatives on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of the 29-year-old striker reducing his wages to return to Serie A.

Should these talks prove fruitful, the Nerazzurri will then turn their attention towards convincing Chelsea to allow Lukaku to depart on loan ahead of next season, after an underwhelming debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku joined Inter from Manchester United in 2019 and netted 64 goals in 95 appearances, firing them to the Scudetto last season.