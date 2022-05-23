Inter plan to keep Perisic away from Juventus

Inter‘s Giuseppe Marotta is reportedly proposing a new contract offer for Ivan Perisic to stay with the Nerazzurri and shrug off any interest from Juventus.

The 33-year-old Croatian international has a contract with the Nerazzurri until the end of June and the Bianconeri have been interested in luring the left-winger away from the Biscione in recent weeks.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Marotta is planning to equal Juventus’ offer to Perisic of €6 million as well as include bonuses on top of that, and he has to wait for the Croat to make the final decision on his career.

Perisic scored in Inter’s 3-0 victory against Sampdoria but he had to be substituted due to a muscular injury.

The Croatian winger has been with the Nerazzurri since 2015, playing 254 competitive matches and scoring 55 goals. While has been with the Italian giants, he won the Serie A title in 2020/21 and he also won the Coppa Italia in May, scoring twice in the 4-2 win against Juventus.